Lunaz is a British brand that specializes in making EV conversions of classic, English vehicles. Its latest one is an Aston Martin DB6 that dumps the original inline-six in favor of electric power. If you want one, Lunaz says the price exceeds $1 million, and deliveries start in the third quarter of 2023. If a client desires, the company is accepting commissions for Aston Martin DB4 and DB5 EV conversions.

Lunaz starts with an authentic DB6 and strips it down to the bare metal for a full restoration to a concours quality. From the outside, there's no immediate way to tell that this is an EV-converted Aston Martin. Clients can pick left- or right-hand drive. The team saves the original engine and drivetrain in case a future owner wants to return the vehicle to the original specification.

Gallery: Aston Martin DB6 EV By Lunaz

The company is providing powertrain specs for the electric DB6. It promises, "the car will marry brisk initial acceleration with the requirements of a classic car." Like previous Lunaz models, this one has a battery capacity of somewhere between 80 kilowatt hours and 120 kWh. The projected range is 255 miles (410 kilometers).

Lunaz also updates the brakes, suspension, and steering to match the new electric powertrain. The company can also add modern amenities like air conditioning, navigation, and an infotainment system. Eco-conscious customers can even specify things like carpets from recycled fishing nets and other sustainable materials.

Even by Lunaz standards, the DB6's $1-million price is fairly high. The company's 1961 Bentley S2 Continental Flying Spur EV starts at £350,000, and its 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V begins at £500,000. The company's other conversions include a 1953 Jaguar XK120 and first-gen Range Rover.

There's apparently a decent market for these EV restomods because Lunaz is doubling its workforce from the previous 35 people. The business only started in 2018.