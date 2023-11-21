Aston Martin had its "biggest-ever F1 race weekend" in terms of a marketing campaign at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit where it put on quite the show. More than 100 VIP customers were invited, and no fewer than 58 hot laps were organized. Tim Burton aka Shmee on YouTube had the privilege of driving a very green SUV on the streets of Paradise in Nevada. Following a warmup lap, he then had the 3.85-mile track all to himself.

Painted in a striking Kermit Green color, the "supercar of SUVs" as it has been touted by Aston Martin reached speeds of up to 173 mph. There was room for more since the DBX707 can do 193 mph, therefore making it one of the fastest production SUVs out there. Shmee certainly didn't go easy on the posh family hauler since we can see the front brakes glowing from time to time.

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition

8 Photos

As standard, the DBX707 has carbon ceramic brakes with 420-mm front and 390-mm rear discs hugged by six-piston calipers. Compared to the brakes fitted on the regular DBX, weight is down by nearly 90 pounds. Aston Martin fits 22-inch wheels but customers can opt for a larger 23-inch set with larger-diameter tires and the same CCBs for superior stopping power.

Lest we forget the DBX707 has been the official F1 Medical Car this season, alongside the Vantage performing its duties as the F1 Safety Car. Mercedes-AMG is still supplying vehicles, with the AMG GT 63 S F1 Medical Car and the AMG GT Black Series F1 Safety Car alternating with Aston Martin's duo.

To further strengthen Aston Martin's tie-up with F1, the DBX707 received an AMR23 Edition earlier this year featuring a livery mimicking the race cars driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Both pilots had a good weekend in Las Vegas by finishing ninth and fifth, respectively, therefore earning solid points. With two races to go, Aston Martin still has a shot at finishing fourth in the constructor standings since it's only 11 points behind McLaren.