Do you remember the Fat Truck? Made by Canada's Zeal Motor Inc., the Fat Truck is an amphibious truck that looks like a North American answer to the Russian Sherp ATV. More importantly, the go-anywhere machine gets a new version from Zeal, one that's warranted by the utility industry.

Meet, the Fat Truck 2.8P – a pickup version of the Fat Truck that's designed to transport materials and tools to job sites. It's practically the same Fat Truck but with a bed, allowing payload transport through harsh conditions with the occupants separated from the cargo.

The Fat Truck 2.8P has a payload capacity of 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms). With its amphibious capabilities, it can help ease up work in hard-to-reach job sites. It's available in two versions: open cab or closed canopy but what makes the 2.8P special is the bevy of options available such as the high-speed capstan, vegetation control spraying unit, water tank, firefighting foam kit, and small service crane for recovery after a storm. Simply put, the 2.8P is a versatile tool.

The 2.8P isn't a fast truck. It can only reach speeds of up to 25 miles per hour (40 kilometers per hour), while water wading is only possible up to 3 mph (5 km/h) and climbing steep muddy hills up to 75% of grade with all the safety requirements.

What makes the Fat Truck a great go-anywhere off-road vehicle is its light ground pressure, rated at 1.6 psi with its maximum payload. This is five times less than a human footprint, which goes at around 8 psi.

If you're interested in the Fat Truck 2.8P, it will make a public appearance at the Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky in booth N1819 from September 28-30, 2021.