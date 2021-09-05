Maserati is set to reveal the Grecale in November. In fact, you'll never run out of prototype sightings from us, with the latest set of spy shots showing a different set of wheels and exhaust tips than before. In short, the Italian automaker's latest SUV can't come soon enough.

So much so that the Grecale gets an early debut via a Polish online store called Allegro. In an anonymous tip sent to Motor1, a quick search for Grecale via the online shop shows parts of the sub-Levante SUV listed for sale. The items are still there as of this writing, but here's a screenshot just in case.

Of note, this isn't the first time we've seen someone selling parts of an upcoming vehicle via Allegro. Last year, several 2021 BMW M5 CS parts showed up for sale on the site, practically revealing the vehicle a few months before its debut last January.

Just like the previous leak, the Grecale parts for sale are aplenty, mind you, which include 12 items namely the SUV's hood, front bumper (including the grille), fenders, headlamps, taillamps, 21-inch wheels, and tiller. Interestingly, the parts are listed as "used" and OEM. All these items are also listed under one person.

With these parts available for sale, we now know how the Grecale would look like, which isn't far off from the unofficial renderings we've seen before – at least in the front end. The rear part's a bit off, though, especially the taillights, but you just have to turn your attention to the Levante to get an idea of what the production Grecale's rear would look like. The story's the same for the wheels.

At this point, though, we're not sure whether the parts being sold are for the confirmed Grecale Trofeo or for the more sedate trims. We'll know for sure in the coming months, so make sure to keep us in your tabs.