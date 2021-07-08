The new BMW 2 Series is surely one of the most unexpected moves from the Bavarian company. It almost looks as if it is a model from another brand due to the very little visual connection with BMW’s other recent products. We don’t hate it but we don’t love it either - we will have to see it in person to have a more informed opinion. Until then, here’s a very interesting idea.

X-Tomi Design needed just two days to virtually transform the new 2 Series Coupe into an open-top vehicle. What you see here is a rendering of the potential 2 Series Convertible based on the official images of the new coupe. It’s finished in the same funky purple color as one of the cars from the press photos.

Gallery: 2022 BMW 2 Series Debut

106 Photos

We know you are wondering whether BMW is actually working on a convertible version of the new 2 Series. We are wondering that too, but there are indications that it could arrive within a year from the market launch of the new coupe scheduled for November this year. That’s not official yet but we hope the automaker will confirm it in the next several months.

For now, you’ll be able to order the new 2 Series in two different versions. The base model in the United States has a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. Under the hood of the 240i xDrive you’ll find a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with a peak output of 382 hp (285 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of twist.

The purists probably won’t be happy to hear you’ll be able to buy the new 2 Series exclusively with an automatic gearbox. However, a rear-wheel-drive variant is under development for a launch next year but even that one will do away with the stick shift.