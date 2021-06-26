BMW is ready to steal the spotlight at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed. After several prototype sightings, teasers, and speculations, the German automaker will host the global debut of the new BMW 2 Series in its booth called the BMW M Town.

Some about the upcoming 2er’s debut (some we already know) have also been revealed in the press release. As confirmed before, the 2 Series Coupe will remain rear-driven and will be powered by an optional six-cylinder engine – staying true to the usual 2er formula (not you, 2 Series Gran Coupe).

Gallery: 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe camouflaged prototype teasers

The latest official spy shots reveal that the new 2 Series will still have a regular-sized grille, unlike the bigger 3 and 4 combo. It’s a familiar look, but one we think many would laud instead of the controversial route.

As for the M Performance model, which was leaked back in April, BMW has confirmed that it will run on all fours but with a rear-biased configuration. The inline-six has also been confirmed to produce 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts), while lower-spec models are expected to use the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot mill.

Apart from the new 2 Series, BMW will also showcase the new M5 CS that was revealed early this year. Standing as the fastest and most powerful BMW M production car ever, the M5 CS will be storming up the 1.16-mile course at Goodwood Hill Climb, so expect the throaty 626-hp (467-kW) 4.4-liter V8 to blow attendees away during the festivity.

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is happening on July 8-11, 2021, with the global premiere of the new BMW 2 Series happening on the morning of the festival’s first day.