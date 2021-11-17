As with all the other M Performance models, the new M240i xDrive is not a fully fledged M car. That said, in this day and age with just about everyone downsizing and electrifying, we are pleasantly surprised the hot coupe still has a good ol' straight-six engine. BMW resisted the temptation of switching to a four-cylinder engine and keeping the 3.0-liter unit an M2-only affair to justify the flagship's hefty premium.

With the embargo on reviews now over, YouTubers who were invited by BMW to test the "warm" 2 Series Coupe have published their videos. Automann-TV was on that list, and he is one of the several YouTubers who drive cars at full tilt on unrestricted sections of the glorious Autobahn in Germany. En route to the highway, he did a quick acceleration test on a lovely country road, completing the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.39 seconds to match the official number provided by Bavaria.

With a rollout, the M240i xDrive reduced the time to 3.9 seconds, thus reconfirming there is quite a gap in terms of measuring the acceleration performance from the moment the car launches off the line and when it's already in motion. Also worth mentioning is that the second measurement was done from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) rather than 62 mph (100 km/h), which obviously counts as well.

On the Autobahn, the first order of business was to see how the M Performance 2 Series Coupe would fare in an acceleration test from 62 mph (100 km/h) to 124 mph (200 km/h). The task was completed in a respectable 10.6 seconds based on the professional data logger installed in the test car. It went on to reach a little over 155 mph (250 km/h) when the electronic top speed limiter kicked in, though the reviewer says the M240i xDrive "could do a lot more."

While BMW offers the car exclusively with AWD for the time being, a tail-happy version will follow shortly. Sadly, that one too will be an automatic-only affair, much like the rest of the 2 Series Coupe version. The sole exception is going to be represented by the hotly anticipated M2 coming next year, which is said to be offered only with RWD unlike its big-brother M4 now optionally sold with the xDrive badge.