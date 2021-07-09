It's another week of wild automotive debuts and to help spread the news, Bruce and Smith are joined by Motor1.com Global Editor-In-Chief John Neff for this special episode of Rambling About Cars. And if for some insane reason you aren't interested in a brand new Lotus, a plug-in hybrid Bentley, a Golf R Wagon, a fresh BMW 2 Series, or the last Lamborghini Aventador, surely you'll want to hear about road-tripping a new Cadillac Escalade.

The chat opens with the new BMW 2 Series debut just ahead of the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and as you might expect, there are some differences of opinion among the hosts. The new 2 doesn't get the big grille treatment from the 4 Series (thankfully) but the chunky styling is a bit much for Bruce to take. Smith and Neff agree it's not too bad, but that camaraderie soon changes when the chat moves to the new Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid. It's not so much the car as it is Bentley's luxury competitors going forward, which Neff believes is Tesla and Lucid Motors. Dare we say it – sparks fly during this EV discussion.

Everyone comes together (mostly) to appreciate the Volkswagen Golf R Estate even though it won't come to America. However, when it comes to the Lotus Emira – the first all-new Lotus in a gazillion years – it's Bruce who deviates from the consensus that it's a good-looking sports car. The trio also gets a bit nostalgic realizing this is likely the last new internal-combustion Lotus we'll ever see, and the room really gets choked up over the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. Seriously ... Bruce, Smith, and Neff have a hard time just reading that miles-long name in a single breath.

Of course, the real reason for the bittersweet Lambo talk is the imminent demise of not only the Aventador, but Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12 engine. This news is confirmed by Lamborghini, and while the V12 could live on with boost or in a hybrid configuration, the high-revving, free-air twelve-pot dies with the last Ultimae. A moment of silence, dear friends.

And that's just the first half of the show.

Fans of advanced technology will be particularly interested in the second half. As a Tesla owner, Mr. Neff is uniquely qualified to offer deep insight into how Cadillac's Super Cruise stacks up to Autopilot, arguably the best autonomous tech in the business. His weeklong vacation driving a $113,000 Escalade led to some surprising revelations about how each system works, how each could be better, and also, just how freaking thirsty the Escalade's V8 can be. Registering just 18 mpg on the highway, he nearly equaled the Caddy's sticker price in fuel costs during the road trip. Okay, maybe gas wasn't that much, but you get the point.

What's your take on the new BMW 2 Series? Does Bentley really need to worry about Tesla? Is the new Lotus Emira really a C8 Corvette with better headlights? Are you angry about not getting to drive the Golf R wagon? And is this really the end of Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12? So many questions and we know you have opinions. Comment here or send them to podcast@motor1.com. The Chris's will discuss them next week.

