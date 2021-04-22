By now, 6x6 conversions have become a regular aftermarket practice, especially for trucks. For some reason, two axles aren't enough for these huge machines.

The latest three-axle example is this one – a Jeep Gladiator 6x6 courtesy of Next Level. But unlike the apocalyptic So Flo Jeeps 6x6 conversion that we've seen before, the California-based tuner has a cleaner and more OEM-looking take on the Jeep midsize pickup. Just take a gander at these images provided by the company below.

Gallery: Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6x6

43 Photos

The Next Level Gladiator 6x6 conversion is the first from Next Level and in line with its branding, the company wants to take various vehicles to the "next level of looks, fun, and extremeness."

According to the company, this build is using a 4.88 gear ratio for optimal acceleration. It also has a full-time four-wheel drive, while the six-wheel drivetrain is available on-demand for certain off-road applications.

There are three engine options for the Next Level Gladiator 6x6 build. The turbo 2.0-liter that makes 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 290 pound-feet (393 Newton-meters) of torque; the 3.6-liter V6 that produces 285 hp (213 kW) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of pull; and the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel that churns out up to 375 hp (280 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) torque.

Apart from the engine and the extended 8-foot bed, Next Level also adds an optional steel bumper, LED lighting, and winch. There are Fox shock absorbers on all six wheels plus a robust pass through the center axle. Inside, the tuner also added hand-stitched Nappa leather, sport bolsters, and unique seat patterns.

The Next Level Gladiator 6x6 can be had at authorized Jeep dealers, starting with the Huntington Beach Jeep Dodge located in Huntington Beach, California. Priced, however, wasn't included in the release.