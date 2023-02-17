Listen to this article

The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour every Friday at 4:00 PM Eastern (1:00 PM Pacific) is where we kick off the weekend with a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

This week, Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma and Managing Editor Brandon Turkus are on the show. Both of them have been driving pickups.

Miersma has been driving the Jeep Gladiator truck in Mojave trim. This model focuses on performing in the desert, whereas the Rubicon is more for mountain trails. It boasts off-road upgrades like a suspension lift, Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks, and Dana 44 axles.

However, Miersma lives in Michigan, which is not a state that's well-known for deserts. We look forward to finding out what this off-road-focused truck is like to use day-to-day.

Turkus had the Ram 2500 Rebel this week. It slots between the Laramie and Power Wagon trims in the truck's lineup and is available with a diesel engine. Although, his example has the standard Hemi V8. The pickup gets a unique five-link coil suspension setup, a rear limited-slip differential, and a locker for the back end. The truck rides on 20-inch wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.

We also want to answer all of your questions about these vehicles. Join us for Test Car Happy Hour, and let our editors share their experiences with you. Then, be ready to ask them questions.