Some Jeep owners get their vehicles dirty on purpose, taking them on off-roading or overlanding trips as often as possible. Others want to keep the paint nice and shiny and just want a dependable daily driver.

The video embedded above, uploaded on the NoAvgJoe YouTube channel, shows a Gladiator that falls into the second category, and that’s perfectly fine.

Bought at the end of 2019, the black pickup gets driven about 40 miles per day for the owner’s commute, racking up about 40,000 miles on the odometer in the past three and a half years.

With this being said, this particular Gladiator was taken care of pretty well, as the presenter says, to such an extent that at the beginning of his ownership, he used to put blankets in the bed every time he’d carry something back there, even if the Jeep came from the factory with a liner to protect it.

Gallery: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon: Rubicon Trail

16 Photos

As time went by, the blankets disappeared from his routine and some dust and dirt slowly made their way into the interior and the bed – as it usually happens. However, that doesn’t mean that the car isn’t properly taken care of, it just means it’s a daily driver that doesn’t make its way to the car wash every day.

In fact, as NoAvgJoe puts it, if he were to clean the truck inside and out, it would be as good and shiny as it was the day it left the factory. However, one problem with keeping the exterior clean is that this black Renegade has aftermarket wheel spacers, making the front and rear tracks wider than stock.

The YouTuber says he installed the spacers because he doesn’t like the way the car looks in standard guise, but he admits that because of this seemingly harmless mod, the sides of the car get dirty very quickly, even if he only drives it on the pavement.

The biggest issue that NoAvgJoe went through during his ownership was that the dashboard turned into somewhat of a Christmas tree, with almost all the warning lights coming on. The power steering also decided it would take the day off.

He took it to the dealer and got it fixed, but after driving it for about 10 miles, the problem reappeared, so he went back to the dealer. Apparently, after about two weeks, the issue was finally resolved, but the video doesn’t mention what caused the car’s electronics to behave like that.

Another niggle is that the center touchscreen occasionally goes black and becomes unresponsive, but the car still drives the same, according to the uploader.

In the United States, the Jeep Gladiator has a starting price of $38,990 for the Sport trim level and comes with either a 3.6-liter gasoline V6 engine that makes 285 horsepower or a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel lump that outputs 260 hp.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about the video embedded above, so after watching it, head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.