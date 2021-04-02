Remember being a kid saying sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me? Turns out that a name could physically hurt you after all, and that name is Camaro.

A new recall from General Motors identifies a potential problem with the emblem affixed to the driver-side airbag in just a few Camaro models. Listed as GM recall number N212327220, the issue is a straightforward one. During a collision where the driver airbag deploys, the Camaro emblem could detach and basically become a flying projectile.

According to GM, only 30 Camaros have this problem, though they span model years from 2017 through 2021. Apparently, on these cars the badge had improperly molded plastic during the manufacturing process, causing the badge to separate. Thus far, GM is unaware of any claims involving such separation, nor is the automaker aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of this issue. Considering over 200,000 Camaros were built from 2017 through today, 30 is obviously a very small number.

Gallery: 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE: First Drive

117 Photos

The fix involves replacing the entire steering wheel airbag, which would be handled by a GM dealership at no charge to the vehicle owner. Since the recall includes current-model-year Camaros, dealerships are instructed to hold any affected models until the fix is implemented. GM doesn't offer a timeframe for when that will happen, or when affected owners will be notified.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Camaro shop now

Chevrolet's pony car has suffered declining sales over the last several years, but it's possible a plateau is coming. Through the first quarter of 2021, Camaro sales were down just 1.3 percent – 7,089 versus 7,185 for the same stretch last year. GM overall sales in the US for the period were up 19 percent.