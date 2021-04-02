Mitsubishi is a pale shadow of its own legendary past. This holds true especially in Europe, where the automaker has decided to stop the development of new models and will instead rebrand and sell cars made by Renault. Thankfully, it seems that the company still has a few tricks up its sleeve for its customers on the Old continent.

Last year, the German division of Mitsubishi launched a smart inflatable cabover tent for the L200 truck. The so-called GT Pick Up has been developed in cooperation with GentleTent and has been on sale in the country since July last year. It’s quite affordable in camper money but we’ll get to that in a minute.

According to the available information, the tent inflates with a portable air compressor or an inflatable watercraft hand pump. TruckCamperMagazine reports that when it is fully inflated, the camper has a 5-foot floor length, a 7-foot interior height, five ventilation windows with screens, and an entry door. The cabover section of the tent is large enough to accommodate a full-size mattress.

Mitsubishi says the sidewalls should remain safe even in winds up to 70 miles per hour (113 kilometers per hour). The tent is made from waterproof material and weighs just 59.5-pounds (27 kilograms) when fully deflated. The construction that attaches to the L200’s roof rack is just 7 inches tall.

As far as we are aware, the inflatable Mitsubishi camper is currently available only in Germany. The full-size version costs €3,410 (approximately $4,015 at the current exchange rates) and there’s also a smaller variant, which keeps the cargo bed free. This one is cheaper at €2,338 ($2,755). Note that these prices are only for the inflatable tent, the truck itself is obviously not included.