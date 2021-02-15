We’ve all seen our fair share of teaser images and spy shots with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but this is the first time we’re allowed to take a peek inside. Although it doesn’t look as fancy as the 2019 Concept 45's cabin, the production version does have one neat feature – a sliding center console. An armrest that slides back and forth is yesterday’s news, but in the upcoming dedicated EV, the whole center console can be moved.

By the looks of it, the center console slides together with the front passenger seat. It’s all possible by using a completely flat floor with a long wheelbase thanks to the E-GMP platform dedicated to electric vehicles and bound to be used by the Kia CV and Genesis GV60. Being developed from the ground up as an EV, the Ioniq 5 will stand out in the midsize SUV segment, according to Hyundai.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Vehicle Teasers

4 Photos

Another ace up its sleeve is a leg rest for both the driver and the front passenger seat. The South Korean brand goes on to say the rear seats also slide fore and aft like in a minivan (and some crossovers), thus giving you the choice between extra rear legroom or greater cargo capacity. The seats themselves are covered in what Hyundai refers to as “eco-processed leather that is dyed and treated with plant oil extractions from flaxseed.”

The interior is eco-friendly in more ways than one as the door cards, steering wheel, dashboard, and switches are all coated in polyurethane bio paint obtained using oils originating from corn and rape flowers. Some of the soft-touch surfaces throughout the interior originate from recycled plastic bottles as well as from sustainable fibers.

While the ultra-widescreen is not the focal point of this teaser, we can see bits of it. The digital instrument cluster is joined by the touchscreen infotainment as both are housed within a single piece of glass. It’s a setup we’re seeing more and more across the car industry, and the Concept 45 (pictured above) had a similar layout.

As with all reveals in the past year or so, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will premiere during a virtual event. The digital-only debut is scheduled to take place in a week from tomorrow, so mark February 23 in the calendar if you’re finding the midsize electric SUV worthy of your attention.