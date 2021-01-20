In 2010, Nissan introduced the world to the term "E-Power," with the first-generation Leaf EV. Since then, the branding has also been applied to fully electric vehicles like the Ariya, as well as the hybridized, global-market Note and Kicks. But recently, the company filed for a similar trademark that suggests a second version – or at least a variation – of the current E-Power system. Nissan calls it "I-Power."

According to documents uncovered by CarBuzz via the US Patent and Trademark Office, Nissan has filed for use of the term I-Power in future products. Registered by the company on January 5, 2021, the trademark specifically refers to an "electric drive unit for land vehicles." Given the close association to the term E-Power and the use of the letter "I," our best guess is that this is the upcoming propulsion system for future Infiniti hybrid and electric vehicles.

Infiniti has already promised to become a "sustainable premium brand," saying that it will roll out multiple EVs and a few gas-generated hybrids over the next few years. Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said in an interview that the company would share Nissan's EV platforms and the E-Power electric powertrain, but that Infiniti's setup would have a unique name and luxury-specific tuning, lending more evidence to use of the term I-Power. We also know that future Infiniti EVs will also adopt the Nissan Ariya's E-4orce all-wheel-drive system.

As of yet, it's unclear exactly which Infiniti models would use the proposed I-Power setup (if that name is indeed confirmed). The debuts of the QX60 Monograph and QX Inspiration concepts from years past could suggest that a production three-row would be one of the first to adopt the new nameplate, but there's no confirmation of that. We'll simply have to wait and see.