Fans of the Ford Mustang can breathe a bit easier. The original pony car has survived 56 years of automotive evolution, enduring as a smallish, sporty, two-door with an engine in front turning wheels at the back. As we enter 2021, it is now the last car in Ford's North American lineup amid a sea of trucks, SUVs, and crossovers. And it should stay that way for at least one more generation.

At least, that's the word according to a new report from Ford Authority. When asked about the Mustang's future, Ford Mustang boss Jim Owens reportedly assured the world that, despite holding a very small portion of Ford sales, the Mustang's sports car segment was healthy. It's actually the best-selling sports car in the world, though technically speaking it only entered the world stage for its most recent generation, and the bulk of its sales are still in the US market.

The interview is positive, and we know Ford is committed to a next-generation Mustang that should launch in 2022. However, Owens stops short of flat-out confirming the 'Stang's lifecycle or how it might change going forward. We already have the four-door Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, and rumors have also suggested an all-wheel-drive Mustang could grace the next-generation. Such changes could upset purists, but on the flip side, there's also a strong rumor that a new 6.8-liter V8 engine could get stuffed under the Mustang's hood.

In short, it's pretty much guaranteed that the Mustang moniker will be with us for some time, and that at least one version of it will retain the classic two-door, front-engine-rear-drive layout for which it's famous. As for what else might be in store for the Mustang, the future certainly seems wide open.