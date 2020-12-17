The Chinese market has its particular quirks, like its love of long-wheelbase models. Automakers tweak their vehicles in hopes of giving them the best chance at success, and Ford is no different. The Mustang Mach-E is going global, taking its electrified four-door crossover body to China. However, unlike the Mach-Es that will be offered elsewhere, the one sold in China will come with just one face – the one from the Mach-E GT trim.

A "source at Ford" told Motor Trend that the Chinese-market Mustang Mach-E wouldn't come with different front fascias like its European and North American counterparts. Instead, every Mach-E will receive the GT face even if it lacks the GT setup, which looks much more like a traditional Mustang face than Ford's other futuristic takes, which attempt to mimic Tesla's unconventional look. FoMoCo will offer the Mach-E with the same powertrain selection, though they'll just look slightly different.

The top-tier offering will be the GT Performance Edition that sacrifices range for power. It makes 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) of torque. The horsepower is the same as the GT, though torque increases by 34 lb-ft. The extra oomph is said to propel the crossover to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than the standard GT. The car's range decreases from the estimated GT-specific 250 miles (378 km) to 235 (378 km). Ford will offer less powerful versions that provide more range, up to 300 miles (483 km).

Deliveries won't begin until late next summer, though the car is continuing to make waves. Today, the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury selected the Mach-E as a finalist in the Utility Vehicle category, competing against two luxury contenders – the Land Rover Defender and the Genesis GV80. Neither of them are EVs.