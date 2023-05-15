Performance is one of the main advantages of electric vehicles over combustion-powered machines. Of course, this is a very generalized statement but in certain cases, there’s no match for the acceleration of some EVs. But is that the case with three of the latest and most capable electric crossovers on the market? Let’s find out.

Sam CarLegion has a new drag battle, which puts the Genesis GV60 Performance, Kia EV6 GT, and Ford Mustang Mach-E GT against a proven performance model. The BMW X4 M Competition is among the fastest high-riding models on the planet and it has to prove itself in a series of drag races. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t show all four crossovers racing at the same time. Instead, the three EVs meet in a preliminary elimination round and the fastest of the trio gets to race the SUV from Bavaria.

Let’s see the numbers first. Starting with the EV6 GT, it has a dual-motor electric powertrain with 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 3.5 seconds. The GV60 Performance comes from the same conglomerate but is slightly less powerful at 429 hp and 446 lb-ft with a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in around 4.0 seconds. The Mustang Mach-E GT sits between its two Korean competitors in terms of power with its output of 480 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque in the GT Performance Edition trim.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the only combustion-powered model in this race. The X4 M in Competition guise has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six gas engine with 503 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. It is supposed to do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in around 4.0 seconds. In the final drag race, the Bavarian performance SUV meets the Kia EV6 GT, which is the fastest of the electric crossover trio. But does it have what it takes to beat the X4 M? The answer is in the video at the top of this page.