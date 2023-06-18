Usually, when you read a headline describing a drag race between an electric car and a gas-powered one, there’s the word "Tesla" somewhere in there. But not today because as you’ll see for yourself in the video embedded at the top of this page, this time it’s an all-Ford affair.

Specifically, a Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossover goes head-to-head with another Mustang and later on with an Explorer SUV, both of which are powered by good-old gasoline.

It’s unclear what variant of the battery-powered Mustang ended up at the drag strip, as there’s no mention of this anywhere in the video title or description, but judging by the wheels – 18-inch Carbonized Gray Aluminum – it looks like it’s a base version, but we don’t know if it’s rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The RWD Mach-E with the standard range battery pack makes 266 horsepower, while the AWD variant ups the output to 311 hp. Torque is rated at 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) for the rear-wheel drive version and at 427 lb-ft (580 Nm) for the all-wheel drive one (these figures are relevant for the 72-kilowatt-hour battery pack, according to Ford).

With this being said, the 0 to 60 miles per hour sprint needs 6.3 seconds in the RWD Mustang Mach-E, so let’s see how the other two cars that make an appearance in the video stack up against Ford’s all-electric crossover.

First up, the previous-generation Mustang GT comes with a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood that makes anywhere from 435 hp to 460 hp, depending on what model year it is, as the Blue Oval had three iterations of the Coyote V8 between 2015 and 2023 when production of the sixth-gen Mustang ended.

Back in 2018, Ford claimed the Mustang GT can go from 0-60 mph in under four seconds, which is a lot better than the electric Mustang Mach-E, at least on paper.

Next up is the stealthy, police-car-looking fifth-gen Explorer, which is again a bit of an enigma, but judging from the wheels, it appears to be a 2013 Explorer Sport, which came with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost rated at 365 hp and 350 lb-ft (470 Nm) that’s good for a 0-60 mph sprint in 5.7 seconds.

But the numbers are one thing, and the reality of the drag strip is sometimes another thing altogether. So do yourself a favor and click play on the video embedded at the top of this page, and then scroll down to the comments section to give us your thoughts.