While Mitsubishi no longer competes in the mid-sized pickup market in the United States, the company still sells trucks like the L200 elsewhere. To show off what's possible with the available accessories, the brand has a pair of highly modified examples that take the vehicle in very different directions.

First, there's an L200 that's ready to feed you on a camping trip. A pull-out kitchen occupies the cargo bed that includes a gas cooker, folding washbasin, 3.17-gallon (12-liter) water supply, 12-volt electrical connection, and a cutlery tray. This equipment retails for €3,600.46 (4,269.99 at current exchange rates) in Germany.

Gallery: Mitsubishi L200 Mobile Kitchen

8 Photos

The truck that Mitsubishi is showing also has a roof rack with space for a tent and an extending awning. Other equipment available includes a lockable roll cover with extended storage for €1,949.58 ($2,311.75) and a roll bar for €953.10 ($1,130.17).

Mitsubishi's other modded L200 puts an emphasis on giving campers lots of room to spread out. The GT Pick Up inflatable roof tent retails for €3,410.79 ($4,044.75). It folds up into a fairly tiny area when not in use but extends to offer a 55.12-inch by 86.61-inch (140-centimeter by 220-centimeter) sleeping area on the truck's roof and a small, separate living space in the cargo bed.

Mitsubishi is also introducing fender flares that extend the body by 1.81 (30 millimeters) on each side and sells for €965.04 ($1,144.24). The company also offers 20-inch alloy wheels for €2,725.52 ($3,231.62).

Mitsubishi even offers the option for the company to convert the L200 into an expedition vehicle with features like a roof-top tent, water supply, outdoor shower, 230-volt cool box, and solar panels. The work even includes updating the chassis to be more rugged. The brand's announcement doesn't outline the price for this work.