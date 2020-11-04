There’s a brand new BMW M4 on the market but the Bavarian manufacturer and its motorsport division are not ready to retire its race car predecessor. The M4 GT4 is entering its fourth racing season without technical improvements and still based on the F82 generation the but there’s a selection of four new distinctive liveries for the interested customer teams.

These four designs were selected from an internal design competition which saw 30 designers from all around the world participating. The jury included four of BMW’s highest-ranked executives - Adrian van Hooydonk, (head of BMW Group design), Domagoj Dukec, (head of BMW design), Markus Flasch, (BMW M CEO), and Jens Marquardt, (motorsport director). The four winning designs in the competition will be offered to customers as limited edition models with a starting price of €170,000 in Germany or almost $199,000 at the current exchange rates.

Gallery: BMW M4 GTS four design liveries

4 Photos

"The quality of all the designs we received was impressive and shows just how creative and passionate our designers are about motorsport. All four selected designs emphasise the highly dynamic character of the BMW M4 GT4,” BMW says in an official press release.

The four winners are Julia Quentin of BMW Motorrad, Simon Haynes of Rolls-Royce Design, Wesselka Mandowa-Maier of Designworks, and Li Tianyuan of BMW i Design, representing four different divisions from three different countries. All four winning designs are applied to the M4 GTS using high-quality color foil.

The current M4 GT4 is still based on the outgoing M4 and is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with 425 horsepower. Significant weight measures result in a curb weight of just over 3,100 pounds (1,406 kilograms), which is at least 500 pounds (227 kg) lighter than the road-legal car.