Over the last few decades, Porsche has evolved its own idea of a sports car with the 911 – one that puts the engine right behind the rear wheels and sends power to either the rear or both axles. At a glance, this may seem like a layout that is not optimal for performance but the Stuttgart-based automaker has proven the 911 is a very capable machine, time and time again. Today, it needs to prove itself against two of the fastest track cars currently available on the market.

Hagerty has a new 17-minute video showing some awesome track action recorded at the Willow Springs International Motorsports Park. There, the new 911 GT3 RS meets a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and a BMW M4 CSL – three machines that follow different philosophies but still deliver great performance. Randy Pobst gets behind the wheel of each one of these sports cars and makes a fast lap around the track. The video contains time-warp and slow-motion techniques for your viewing pleasure.

Gallery: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: First Drive Video Review

51 Photos

Let’s see the numbers. The new 911 GT3 RS has a 4.0-liter flat-six engine delivering 518 horsepower and 342 pound-feet of torque mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It weighs around 3,211 pounds in this configuration, which has been developed with track use in mind with stiffer suspension and hardcore aerodynamics.

Representing the United States in this three-way battle is the 2023 Corvette Z06 equipped with the Z07 package. It features a 5.5-liter V8 engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The peak output is 670 hp and 460 lb-ft. This ‘Vette tips the scales at 3,670 lbs, making it significantly heavier than the 911 GT3 RS.

Last but not least, BMW brings the M4 CSL to the table. It has the smallest engine in terms of displacement but that doesn’t mean it has the least power. The 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo unit puts out 543 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, delivered to the wheels through an eight-speed torque converter automatic. The car weighs 3,580 lbs.