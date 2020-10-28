Your guess is as good as ours as to why BMW thinks it needs an X8, but multiple spy shots have fueled rumors about the new luxobarge positioned above the already large X7. If you thought the new grille situation was controversial, wait until the X8 drops the camouflage as the headlights might be just as polarizing.

Much like the next-generation 7 Series, the first-ever X8 will have the main headlights positioned significantly lower on the front fascia. That has led some people to believe these two high-end vehicles from BMW will have split headlights, presumably with the LED daytime running lights stacked on the main cluster. The adjacent rendering explores that possibility, and to be brutally honest, we’re hoping it’s not accurate.

The general shape of the prototypes has been accurately rendered here, while the X6-esque taillight design is more along the lines of a shot in the dark. It’s because the test vehicles had provisional clusters, meaning we will have to wait a bit more to see vehicles carrying the final rear lights. That being said, we know those temporary clusters were wider than what was visible as the tailgate had a bulge to mask the extended lights.

The rendering from our pals at Kolesa seems to take inspiration from the M760i in regards to the front air vent trim and borrows the exhaust arrangement from the X6 M50i. The oversized kidney grille shouldn’t come as a surprise given BMW’s recent designs, creating an even more imposing front fascia for the range-topping SUV.

The latest intel suggests an X8 M internally known as “Project Rockstar” will spearhead the M division’s electrification agenda. The omnipresent twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is expected to work with an electric motor for a combined output of 750 horsepower. This will be a plug-in hybrid behemoth and the most powerful BMW road car ever, provided the rumor mill is accurate.

It is believed the normal X8 variants will be out by the end of 2021, so look for the M derivative to debut closer to the end of 2022. In the meantime, we’re hoping to get more spy shots so that we can wrap our minds around that quirky headlight design.