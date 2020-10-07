Ford Super Duty trucks have reigned the towing realm for years but it looks like that will end next year, courtesy of the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD. The takeover happens as the Silverado HD gets substantial updates for the 2021 model year, giving it a new best-in-class tow rating.

Specifically, it's the 2021 Silverado 3500 HD in a work truck, Regular Cab, dual-rear-wheel, two-wheel-drive configuration that gets the maximum pull. Equipped with a 6.6L Duramax diesel with 10-speed Allison transmission and Max Tow Package, the Silverado 3500 HD now has a max tow rating of up to 36,000 pounds (16,329 kilograms), which is certified to SAE J2807 standards.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD

15 Photos

In comparison, the current Ford F-350 with a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 in both Regular Cab 4x4 or SuperCab 4x2 configuration can pull up to 35,400 lbs (16,057 kg) – not a slacker by all means but now short when compared to the 2021 Silverado HD.

If you want more pulling power from the Blue Oval, you need to step up a notch to the F-450, rated at 37,000 lbs (16,783 kg) max. The Ram 3500, on the other hand, can pull up to 35,100 lbs (15,921 kg).

According to Chevy, hardware updates to the suspension and packaging changes to the wheels give the 2021 Silverado HD its new max tow rating. A host of tech features complement the new rating, such as Trailer Length Indicator, Jack-Knife Alert, Cargo Bed View enhancement, Rear Trailer View with guidelines, Trailer-Angle Indicator, and a Rear Side View enhancement.

There are new special edition trims added to the Silverado HD lineup as well, which are the Carhartt Special Edition, Midnight Edition, Z71 Sport Edition, and Z71 Chrome Sport Edition.

The 2021 Chevy Silverado HD has already hit production and will start reaching dealers until the end of the year.