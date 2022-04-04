The Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500 are massive sales leaders for their respective brands. However, the three automakers also offer heavy-duty pickups that pack diesel engines pumped full of torque. A new The Fast Lane Truck YouTube video puts all of that twist on the line by pitting three against one another to see which is the quickest in the quarter-mile contest.

All three pack large diesel engines, but output and curb weight differ. The Ford F-250 uses a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 to deliver 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and a whopping 1,050 pound-feet (1,423 Newton-meters) of torque. It has the most power of the three while tipping the scales at around 8,000 pounds (3,628 kilograms).

The Chevy Silverado 2500 also uses a V8 – a 6.6-liter Duramax V8 – to pump out 455 hp (339 kW) and 910 pound-feet (1,233 Nm) of torque. It makes more than the Ram, though the Chevy is the heaviest of the bunch at around 8,200 lbs (3,719 kg). The Ram 2500 hides a 6.7-liter Cummins straight-six under its hood that makes 370 hp (275) and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. It’s down on power, but it’s also the lightest at around 7,700 lbs (3,492 kg).

The three are put to three races to record their quarter-mile times. The Chevy wins the first race, though the Ford wins the next two, earning itself the quickest time. The Super Duty completed the race in 16.06 seconds at 94 .1 miles per hour (151.44 kilometers per hour). The Chevy’s best time – 16.52 seconds at 86.9 mph (139.85 kph) earned it second place, while the Ram trailed in third with a 17.05-second time at 87.8 mph (141.3).

No one is buying these trucks for drag racing, so these quarter-mile times are a tad useless. However, watching how the three trucks dispense their power was interesting. The Ford was the slowest to start; however, it turned into a powerhouse toward the end, passing its competitors just before the finish line. The Ford delivers the most power, so it should be no surprise that the pickup likes to take first in drag races. There’s a reason the F-Series is America’s best-selling vehicle.