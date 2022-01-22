If you’re here to see a Chevy Silverado 3500 HD with a towering lift kit you better look away now. This unique Chevy Silverado 3500 HD was slammed by Jake of Phat Phabz located in Choctaw, Oklahoma who needed a work truck with a unique style. This slammed Chevy Silverado 3500 HD may look like it's all style, but it’s actually the main work truck for the shop that uses it to tow and haul materials and trailers for the shop.

Although Jakes Chevy Silverado 3500 HD doesn’t look like a normal truck, it still does exactly what it was intended to do, just much lower to the ground. Thanks to the use of massive airbags suspension system at each corner, the Chevy Silverado 3500 HD can raise and lower itself between three ride heights depending on the use case. To feed these huge airbags there are two five-gallon air tanks on board.

This build wasn’t a simple suspension swap. It took Jake and his team four months to complete the build that required a complete teardown of the truck. Jake’s Chevy Silverado 3500 HD rides on a custom chassis and benefits from custom bodywork to accommodate the truck's insane adjustability. It also looks good in the process of keeping the original truck’s wide stance.

The 9.0-inch airbags used on each corner of this Chevy Silverado 3500 HD have some very unique benefits. Today most modern tractor-trailers utilize air ride technology to keep loads safe during long rides. This means that Jake’s Chevy Silverado 3500 HD rides better than the factory while offering this unique height adjustability while still being able to haul heavy loads. This is what we call a win-win and part of why this build is so special.