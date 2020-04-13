Unless car companies will all agree to limit horsepower like Japanese automakers did between 1989 and 2004 when all domestic cars were capped at 276 hp, the horsepower wars will probably never be over. The tuning scene is relevant when it comes to the insatiable thirst for power some customers have as even though today’s performance cars have significantly more oomph than their predecessors, people still want more.

Take for example the original RS6 Avant from nearly two decades ago, which had to make do with “only” 444 hp whereas its modern-day equivalent packs a massive 591 hp. ABT has lifted those numbers furthermore to 730 hp for a bonkers edition of the super wagon limited to 125 conversions. Unveiled at the beginning of the month, the RS6-R is now making its video debut courtesy of Motor1.com long-time collaborator Auditography. He also had the privilege of being among the first to shoot the Avant’s sleeker cousin, the RS7 Sportback, now dubbed RS7-R after getting the aftermarket treatment.

Both cars ride on 22-inch wheels and come with a quad exhaust system while sharing the same Daytona Gray Pearl Effect paint combined with a special wrap. The RS7 is perhaps more striking due to the red contrasting accents, although if we were to choose, we’d park the Audi wagon in our garage. Speaking of the long-roof model, the video above also contains an onboard look focusing on the digital instrument cluster to give us an idea about the type of performance offered by the ultimate Avant.

The RS6-R needed only 3.27 seconds for the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run and 10.44 seconds to complete the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) task. ABT says its souped-up Avant can hit nearly 200 mph without breaking a sweat, which is more than you’ll ever need from a car with rear seats and a massive cargo area. Naturally, the RS7-R posted just about the same performance numbers in the real world since it’s largely the same car.

Bear in mind these are not the most powerful Audis created by ABT as that title belongs to the RS6-E Hybrid, a 1,018-horsepower electrified wagon.