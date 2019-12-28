If the R35’s styling is a little too bland for your taste, the legends over at Liberty Walk will sell you a complete carbon fiber body kit for $73,570. This dry carbon kit is not your average eBay body kit. This artfully formed kit has the highest level of fit and finish, which is guaranteed to improve the look of your GT-R.

The R35 Nissan GT-R has been on sale since December of 2007 and although Nissan continues to refine its aging supercar, the R35 has gotten a little stale. Luckily, the team over at Liberty Walk has a body kit to completely transform the R35 GT-R into a modern-day statement.

Gallery: Liberty Walk Wants To Sell You A $73,570 Nissan GT-R… Body Kit

6 Photos

When the R35 Nissan GT-R debuted, Apple was just taking the wraps off of its first iPhone, and Instagram was still three years away from being invented. Today, we’re on the 11th generation iPhone that’s capable of scanning your face, yet the R35 GT-R remains virtually the same.

The longevity of the R35 generation GT-R, which is starting on its 2020 model year, is a testament to the game-changing performance it offered upon its debut. For many, the Nissan GT-R wasn’t just a new supercar but rather a starting point all modern supercars are modeled after. During its first model year, the GT-R’s level of computerization and automation was alien but is now expected of modern performance cars.

It’s all too easy to poke fun at the GT-R for being outdated, but customers are still willing to purchase Nissan’s supercar from the same dealership as a Sentra. Overtime Nissan increased power output from around 485 horsepower and today offers a 600 horsepower NISMO variant. Today’s R35 GT-R also features years of refinement to the interior, chassis, and transmission making it better than ever.

If the R35’s styling is a little too bland for your taste, there are a host of aftermarket tuners. The legends over at Liberty Walk will sell you a complete carbon fiber body kit for $73,570. This dry carbon kit is not your average eBay body kit. This artfully formed kit has the highest level of fit and finish is guaranteed to improve the look of your GT-R.





