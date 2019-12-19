Hide press release Show press release

Nissan to bring ‘omotenashi,’ future of mobility to life at CES 2020

See how advanced vehicle technology adds excitement to daily life – from the zero-emission Ariya Concept to an EV ice cream van and a self-sinking golf ball

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Nissan’s vision for the future of mobility will come to life at CES 2020 through a series of immersive and spirited exhibits – ranging from the zero-emission Nissan Ariya Concept to an electric ice cream van and a golf ball that always finds the cup.

Guests will be able to experience omotenashi – true Japanese hospitality – during their stay at the Nissan booth. The booth features exhibits that engage all five senses and show how advanced vehicle technologies can power and add excitement to everyday life. Highlights will include:

The Nissan Ariya Concept, bringing together advanced technologies on an all-new EV platform, is making its North American debut at the Las Vegas trade show. The zero-emission crossover embodies the Nissan Intelligent Mobility, representing an expansive lineup of technologies and services that promise customers an innovative, future-thinking driving and ownership experience.

Frosty treats dispensed by Nissan’s zero-emission ice cream van

A golf ball inspired by Nissan’s ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver assistance technology, which guarantees you’ll sink your putt each time

Selfies taken at the speed of Nissan’s Formula E race car

Acoustic meta-materials that ensure a quiet cabin and a serene ride

Displays of Nissan’s new Formula E and the Nissan LEAF e+ electric vehicles

CES 2020 will take place from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nissan’s CES experience will be at booth 6306 in the North Hall.

Nissan unveils zero-emission ice cream van concept for Clean Air Day

Nissan partners with Mackie’s of Scotland, an ice cream farm powered by renewable energy, to remove carbon dependence at every stage of the ice cream journey

LONDON – Nissan has taken the ICE (internal combustion engine) out of the ice cream van, creating an all-electric, zero-emission concept for "Clean Air Day" in the UK on June 20.

Nissan partnered with Mackie's of Scotland, an ice cream producer powering its family-owned dairy farm by renewable wind and solar energy. The project demonstrates how a "Sky to Scoop" approach can remove carbon dependence at every stage of the ice cream journey.

Most ice cream vans, particularly older models, have diesel engines which are kept running to operate the refrigeration equipment. These motors are criticized for producing harmful emissions, including black carbon, when left idling. Some UK towns and cities are now looking to ban or fine these vehicles. Nissan's concept presents a potential solution for vendors looking to reduce their carbon footprint, and offer customers a better experience.

The prototype van is based on the e-NV200, Nissan's 100% electric LCV (light commercial vehicle). The concept is a working demonstration of Nissan's Electric Ecosystem, combining a zero-emission drivetrain, second-life battery storage and renewable solar energy generation.

"Ice cream is enjoyed the world over, but consumers are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of how we produce such treats, and the "last mile' of how they reach us," said Kalyana Sivagnanam, managing director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. "This project is a perfect demonstration of Nissan's Intelligent Mobility strategy, applying more than a decade of EV experience and progress in battery technology to create cleaner solutions for power on the go – in ways customers might not expect. By eliminating harmful tailpipe emissions, and increasing our use of renewable energy, we can help make this a better world for everyone."

Whilst the van's motor is driven by a 40kWh battery, the on-board ice cream equipment – including a soft-serve machine, freezer drawer and drinks fridge – are powered by the newly unveiled Nissan Energy ROAM, which goes on sale later in 2019. Designed for both professional and leisure applications, ROAM is a portable power pack that uses lithium-ion cells recovered from early first-generation Nissan electric vehicles (produced from 2010 onwards). This provides a sustainable second-life for Nissan EV batteries.

"We're delighted to have worked with Nissan on this project as it's the perfect complement to our own vision of becoming self-sustainable in renewable energy – and eliminating carbon in the journey from "Sky to Scoop'," said Karin Hayhow, marketing director at Mackie's of Scotland.

Read the complete release – with more information about the Nissan "Sky to Scoop" e-NV200 ice cream van, Nissan Energy ROAM, Mackie's of Scotland and Clean Air Day – here.

Nissan’s ProPILOT golf ball turns every driver into a pro

Inspired by the new ProPILOT 2.0 driver assistance system, concept helps enthusiasts reach their goal every time

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan has taken the dreaded “putting nerves” out of golf with its latest innovative concept, the ProPILOT golf ball.

The concept is inspired by Nissan's ProPILOT 2.0 driver assistance technology, set to debut on the new Nissan Skyline next month in Japan. Designed for on-ramp to off-ramp (ramp-to-ramp) highway driving1, ProPILOT 2.0 engages with the vehicle's navigation system to help maneuver the car according to a predefined route on designated roadways. The system is the first in the world to combine this with hands-off driving capability while cruising in a single lane.2

Similar to the Skyline's ProPILOT 2.0 advanced technology, the ProPILOT golf ball supports golfers by following a predefined route to its goal. Players can feel confident that they will reach their target effortlessly on each putt. Using technology influenced by Nissan Intelligent Mobility – the company's vision for how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society – the ball navigates its way across the green and into the cup on the first putt, providing a stress-free golf experience.

An overhead camera detects the position of the ball and cup. When the ball is hit, a monitoring system calculates the correct route based on the ball's movement and adjusts its trajectory. Combining sensing technology with an internal electric motor, the ProPILOT golf ball stays on route until reaching the cup – making even novice golfers, of all ages, feel like pros.

Nissan's ProPILOT golf ball is the latest in a series of concepts inspired by Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. Previous examples include the Intelligent Parking Chair, the ProPILOT Chair and the ProPILOT Park Ryokan (featuring self-parking slippers).

Visitors can practice their golf swing with the ProPILOT golf ball from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 at the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery in Yokohama. The demonstration is available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.