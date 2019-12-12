Xtreme Outdoors’ products are known in the motorhome industry as one of the smartest and most affordable on the market. The company has a new potential bestseller for 2020 that has been designed to cover “your basic camping needs” and will be distributed under the Little Guy brand. Meet the Camp Rover, a single-axle camper trailer that can accommodate two grown-ups and two children.

Despite its concept of being a true compact camping trailer, the Camp Rover still comes nicely equipped with a full kitchen, wetbath with seamless shower surround, A/C, quick recovery water heater, and plenty of storage. Probably the smartest solution integrated into the living area is the flip-down upper bunk bed with a ladder that converts into a safety rail.

The Camp Rover has the same footprint as the popular Little Guy Max series of camper trailers, and its equipment also includes a stainless-steel microwave, full-LED interior lighting, integrated aluminum-framed shades and screens on all windows, fridge, wardrobe, and more. The entire construction rides on a tubular steel chassis with powder coat finish, while the cabin is made of aluminum with block foam insulation and a one-piece fiberglass roof. The example in the gallery has 15-inch wheels.

Already available to order nationwide through Xtreme Outdoors’ dealer network, the Camp Rover has a price of $31,037 MSRP. It’s important to note that the bunk bed is an optional feature. Also, some of the photos in the gallery depict the camper trailer with an awning, which is optional equipment, too.

Make sure to watch the video at the top of this page, which provides a more detailed look at the camper plus a quick comparison with the Little Guy Max.