Building the upcoming $2.7 million Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar hasn’t been easy, but based on the test car it should be worth the wait. In case you haven't heard, Mercedes dominated the 2019 F1 season winning the 2019 Constructors Championship by a healthy margin. Fresh off his 6th F1 championship, Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton decided to visit the Mercedes-AMG One team to see what’s taking so long.

Based on the footage, the team is hard at work track testing their newest hypercar in everything from full-electric mode to all-out race-pace. The Mercedes-AMG One is powered by a road-going version of the W10 Mercedes F1 car’s 1.6-liter V6. If you can imagine, getting a temperamental F1 engine to handle road driving is no easy task.

Gallery: Lewis Hamilton Checks Out Mercedes-AMG One Development Car

6 Photos

For starters, the Mercedes-AMG One’s engine was initially designed to idle at 5,000 rpm in the Mercedes F1 car. Then there's the issue of starting this engine. F1 drivers don’t have the luxury of turning a key to fire up their engines. Instead, these well-engineered divas need to be slowly warmed up via an external water pump and cranked to life via an external starter.

Unlike Lewis’ W10 F1, car there won't be a team of engineers to keep the Mercedes-AMG One running. Taking an F1 engine and putting it in a road car is probably even harder than stuffing a road car engine into an F1 car. Engineering such a specialized drivetrain to handle the sloppy world of road driving has turned out to be even harder than Mercedes-AMG initially anticipated.

Regardless of the engineering hurdles, the Mercedes-AMG One looks the business on track. According to Lewis, the Mercedes-AMG One sounds just like his F1 car on the inside and since nobody is inviting me to drive the Mercedes F1 car we’ll take his word for it.





