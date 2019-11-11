Customers hoping to drive away in a new 2020 Jeep Gladiator may have to pay a bit more. A new report from Cars Direct, citing “a recent dealer order guide,” says the truck will be a bit more expensive than before – $330 more to be exact. Starting this month, the Gladiator will start at $45,370, including the $1,495 destination charge. Previously, it cost $45,040. In the realm of price increases, the Gladiator’s $330 price bump is negligible, especially for a $45,000 truck.

The Gladiator arrived earlier this year with a starting price of $35,040 for the entry-level trim. But customers had been eagerly waiting for the off-road-oriented pickup. In May 2019, customers paid, on average, about $56,000 for the Gladiator – $10k more than the Rubicon’s starting price. Even some dealerships tried to capitalize on the Gladiator’s popularity by adding as much as $20,000 to the truck’s MSRP. By August, the Gladiator had passed the Wrangler in accessory sales with Gladiator buyers spending about $200 more than Wrangler customers – $1,000 and $800, respectively.

The extra $330 potential buyers will now have to pay doesn’t translate into more standard features. The truck comes with the same 3.6-liter V6 paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. The eight-speed automatic remains an option, which, when equipped, brings the 2020 model’s starting price to $47,040. However, it’s the Dana 44 front and rear axles, Fox shocks, and other off-road goodies that excite Gladiator buyers.

The Gladiator, when equipped with the automatic, nears the redesigned 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro in price that starts at $47,785 when also equipped with the automatic. It’s more expensive than the 2020 Chevy Colorado ZR2 and the luxury-oriented 2020 GMC Canyon Denali, which starts at $44,095 and $45,095, respectively. However, it's unlikely the small price increase will scare away customers.