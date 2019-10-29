The current political climate in the United States is a bit tense. By that, we mean it’s akin to a hate-filled family reunion without the family bit, or any sort of reunion-fueled nostalgia. Automakers have been caught in the middle, with four companies having become the subject of a Department of Justice anti-trust investigation over nixing the Trump administration’s rollbacks on emissions. Now, three other automakers have seemingly taken the opposite position, according to a report from The New York Times.

The report says that General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Toyota have landed on the side of the Trump administration with regards to the issue, or at least, the position of where authority lies when it comes to establishing vehicle emission standards. Earlier this year, Ford, BMW, Honda, and Volkswagen took the extraordinary step of making a deal with California for standards stricter than what the Trump administration proposed in its rollback. That prompted an angry response from Trump that ultimately led to the aforementioned anti-trust investigation, not to mention the federal government revoking California’s authority to establish its own standards under the 1970 Clear Air Act.

That action led to a near-immediate lawsuit against the government from nearly half the states in the Union – California included – that is expected to go to the Supreme Court. The showdown will determine whether setting emissions regulations are an issue of state’s rights previously as established in the Clean Air Act, or the sole domain of federal legislation.

With Ford, BMW, Honda, and VW obviously tied with state’s rights, the move by GM, FCA, and Toyota to back federal jurisdiction effectively splits the industry. One thing the report doesn’t specifically address is how these automakers actually feel about the Trump administration’s rollback. Supporting the federal side of the issue implies the automakers also support the rollback, which comes with no small amount of irony considering Toyota has been a hybrid leader in the automotive sector for decades.

Motor1.com has reached out to representatives of each automaker to confirm The New York Times report, and to seek further clarification on the specific position each company has with regards to the proposed rollback.