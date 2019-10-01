Ken Block has a new Supra! And it’s powered by a Ford Raptor engine! I bet you read the last two sentences at least twice and you are right – they both sound pretty intriguing. But don’t get your hopes up too high – Block’s new Supra doesn’t have four wheels and a steering wheel, and is not produced by Toyota.

The name Supra here comes from Supra Boats, a Maryville-based boat company founded in 1981. This firm has just delivered a new Hoonigan-branded boat to Block and a new 15-minute video on YouTube takes a walkaround tour and shows some of its most interesting features. Of course, it is towed by a matching Ford F-150 Raptor, one of the many Fords Block currently owns.

The engine in the Supra boat is the older Raptor motor, the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with approximately 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts). The video starts with more details about the truck but at some point, Block starts to talk about the boat itself. He details the exhaust system and then provides some details about the engine.

“Ford Raptor engine powered, full onboard GoPro integration, easy wake settings, and more. This thing rips!”

In the second half of the video, Block and the gang take the boat for a ride but not before Block makes an impressive indoor burnout with the Raptor truck. During the ride, we get to see the Supra boat’s camera-friendly body and more of its onboard features. At the end of the video, you’ll also be given a few hints at how to be a proper wakesurfer. For those unenlightened readers, wakesurfing is "a water sport in which a rider trails behind a boat, riding the boat's wake without being directly pulled by the boat."