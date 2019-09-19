The new BMW M2 CS reveal is nigh, and by that we mean sometime between now and the Los Angeles Auto Show in late November. Rather, we think this timeframe is accurate – an official reveal date hasn’t been announced yet but the rumor mill is hot and heavy with the car having its public debut in LA. That means an online debut between now and then is likely, but apparently a special sneak preview for VIPs already occurred in Belgium. A Bimmerpost forum member with the username dgm3 was allegedly there and posted up a wealth of information.

None of the stats can be confirmed at this time, but it all lines up with previous rumors and leaks on the hotter M2. Horsepower is listed at 450, which we’re assuming is a metric rating since this event took place in Europe. That would translate to 444 hp for the U.S. market, which is dead-on accurate with previous reports. It will reportedly shift gears with either a dual-clutch transmission or an old fashioned manual, and it will get an adaptive suspension setup as well as an M performance exhaust.

Carbon-ceramic brakes will be optional, and the new post confirms the plethora of carbon fiber bits we reported previously, comprising the hood, roof, trunk lip, mirror caps, rear diffuser, and the front spoiler. Carbon fiber is also shown as comprising the door handles and center console on the inside. Alcantara with CS embroidering will also reportedly be found inside, along with M4 Competition seats.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M2 CS spied at the Nurburgring

26 Photos

These are tidbits we already knew, but the sneak preview from dgm3 does offer some surprises. It appears a weight reduction will not befall the M2 CS. The Bimmerpost member allegedly quizzed multiple BMW representatives at the event about weight and was told the automaker wasn’t claiming any weight savings. Furthermore, Dgm3 claims to have spied a laptop listing a weight of 1,575 kilograms, or 3,472 pounds. It’s unclear whether that figure represents curb weight or dry weight.

Only four colors will reportedly be offered on the CS – Alpine White, Hockenheim Silver, Sapphire Black, and Misano Blue. Production is said to begin next March and run through the end of 2020, with 2,200 total CS models planned. Dgm3 mentions a base price of €95,000, which translates to approximately $105,000 in U.S. currency. That’s significantly higher than the current M2 Competition sold in the States, however, official pricing usually varies quite a bit between markets.

The information seems legit, but as always, we’ll have to be patient until BMW drops an official announcement. Fortunately, we shouldn’t have much longer to wait