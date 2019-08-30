Hide press release Show press release

Caravan Salon 2019: world première of the California 6.1 Beach with new mini kitchen

Hannover, 29 August 2019 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is presenting a further surprise as part of the world première of the new California 6.11 at the Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf (31 Aug. to 8 Sept.): for the first time the entry-level Beach version will have a kitchen. Until now this was reserved for the more exclusive Coast and Ocean lines. New this time: unlike the large row of kitchen units in the Coast and Ocean, being used in the Beach is a completely reworked fold-out mini kitchen. While, due to the broader kitchen, the Coast and Ocean are universally offered with a two-seater bench in the passenger compartment, the California Beach 6.1 can, thanks to the narrower mini kitchen, also optionally be ordered with a three-seater bench. That opens up the possibility for the first time for families of five to go camping with a California, complete with kitchen on board.

The new California 6.1 Beach with mini kitchen and motorhome type approval is being given the suffix ‘Camper’; the Beach version with passenger car type approval and no mini kitchen will from now on carry the extra name ‘Tour’. New on the Tour: in future it is getting two sliding doors as standard – on the left and right. Previously the Beach was available with the sliding door on the right only. Both Beach versions – Tour and Camper – are additionally united by the fact that a new digital camper control unit in the roof console adds to the standard specification (for the previous model there was no camper control unit). For the first time it is also possible for both models to order hydraulic operation of the pop-up roof as an option instead of manual operation. In this case, the opening and closing of the roof is controlled, like many other functions, via the camper control unit.



The new mini kitchen broadens the versatility of the California 6.1 Beach. To use it, it is pulled up and out of the side panel between the B- and C-pillar and folded out. The stainless steel unit has a single-hob gas cooker on the left and a worktop on the right. Over the gas cooker there is also a cover plate, which when lifted up for cooking serves as a splashback.



If the mini kitchen's hotplate/worktop is not needed, you simply tip it up and lower it back into the side panel, which, incidentally, despite mini kitchen is no wider than its counterpart with no kitchen. Under the hotplate/worktop against the side wall is a large, open storage compartment and an enclosed compartment for the 1.8kg gas bottle.



The California 6.1 is generally used in everyday life like any normal MPV. Often by families. There is then sometimes the need to carry more than four or five people. For such situations Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offers individual seats on the second seating row. Despite the fitted kitchen, the new California 6.1 Beach provides room here to use not just one, but two individual seats. With the mini kitchen closed, the bench seat and individual seats can be repositioned without any restrictions at all. Depending on bench seat version on the third row, the camper thus becomes a six- or seven-seat MPV. Note, however, that any Beach with type approval as a motorhome has a maximum of five seats. Anyone wanting to use the Beach with mini kitchen and six or seven seats should therefore simply order it as the Tour version with passenger car type approval rather than as the Camper, choose not to have the left sliding door and add the mini kitchen. The compact design of the variable kitchen underlines the fact that the California 6.1 is more than ever the true all-rounder in the compact motorhome market.

