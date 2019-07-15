A bizarre rumor suggests that the upcoming Ford Bronco might get a pickup variant, which is odd because the model already uses the underpinnings of the Ranger truck. The Blue Oval allegedly intends this variant of the Bronco to go into production in July 2024. Automobile first reported on this model's development citing information from industry research firm AutoForecast Solutions.

The Bronco pickup would allegedly have a four-door body with a small bed in the back. Since the standard Bronco reportedly has removable roof panels, this truck version likely would too. The ability to enjoy open-air driving would make the Ford even more of a competitor against the Jeep Gladiator, which has similar topless motoring capability.

The standard version of the Bronco reportedly debuts in mid-2020, and production allegedly begins in January 2021 at Ford's factory in Wayne, Michigan. The powertrain at launch should come straight from the Ranger pickup by using a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque running through a 10-speed automatic. Spy shots indicate that a hybrid model is already under development, and company boss Jim Hackett also seems to confirm it.

A vehicle along the lines of a Bronco Raptor is also highly rumored. The current speculation suggests the model would use a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 or a naturally aspirated V8.

Given their structural similarities, there would be nothing preventing Ford from offering any of these powertrains on the pickup version of the Bronco. However, don't expect the company to show its cards anytime soon about the plans for the truck.