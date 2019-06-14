The Toyota GR Super Sport concept is on the way to the road and the race track. The company intends to give the hypercar a snappier name for the production version. The racing version makes its competition debut in fall 2020, but track testing begins early next year, which should provide a better idea about the machine's design.

The GR Super Sport is the brand's entry complying with the new regulations for the FIA World Endurance Championship. The updated rules require automakers to produce at least 20 road-going versions within two years of the start of the competition. This setup means that automakers can more easily market their halo products on the track. In addition to Toyota, Aston Martin is the only other company with a confirmed entry in the series.

"For Toyota Gazoo Racing, this new era of competition is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our credentials not only as a race team against some of the best in the business but also as a sports car manufacturer," Shigeki Tomoyama, Gazoo Racing Company President, said in the new announcement.

In racing form, the vehicles must have a max output of 750 horsepower. Hybrid power is allowed, though not mandatory, and the system may not make more than 270 hp. To encourage teams using a hybrid, the electrification can power the front axle, giving these entries all-wheel drive.

As a concept, the GR Super Sport uses a hybrid-assisted, mid-mounted 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 making a claimed 986 horsepower (735 kilowatts). The design looks more like something for the track than a road car due to elements like no rear window and a vertical fin bisecting the rear deck. Pricing is reportedly at the level of a hypercar, suggesting a figure well into the six figures and possibly even topping $1 million.

Source: Toyota