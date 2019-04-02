Today’s the day when Ford will introduce the all-new Escape / Kuga compact crossover at a dedicated “Go Further 2019” event held in Amsterdam. It’s not the only novelty the Blue Oval has prepared as we’ll also get to learn about mild hybrid versions of the not-for-America Fiesta and Focus, plus some news regarding commercial vans.

Not only that, but a report published late last month by Automotive News Europe indicates Ford will also show another crossover at the event today in The Netherlands. Citing insider sources, ANE says the model in question is rumored to bring back the “Puma” moniker and will be positioned between the EcoSport and the new Kuga. Production is said to take place at Ford’s factory in Craiova, Romania where the EcoSport is built.

The yet-to-be-confirmed small crossover will allegedly be more upmarket than the EcoSport and will pack more equipment while being smaller than the Escape. The name “Puma” was used by Ford between 1997 and 2002 for a small four-seater coupe based on the Fiesta supermini and powered by engines co-developed with Yamaha.

The Kuga / Escape will represent the most significant debut taking into consideration the model’s global impact. About to enter its third generation, the compact crossover has been spotted multiple times showing a significantly different design compared to the outgoing model. A recent batch of spy shots revealed a prototype testing with a hybrid powertrain, so we already know Ford has plans to electrify its CUV.

Ford’s Go Further 2019 event will be livestreamed here from 14:15 GMT / 10:15 ET, so watch this space to find out all there is to know about the new products.

Source: Ford