The asterisk above is due to the way that Chevrolet reports its pickup sales. Ram and Ford both factor their heavy-duty models into the numbers for their trucks. However, the Bowtie breaks them out for total deliveries of 194,426 units of the standard Silverado and 61,037 units of the Silverado HD in the first half of the 2019.

It didn't seem fair to knock the Silverado down one place simply because Chevrolet reports the truck's deliveries differently than the two primary competitors.