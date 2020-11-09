We saw the next-generation 2022 Hyundai Tucson revealed in September, though the company didn’t provide details about the US-spec model. That changed today with the Korean automaker announcing the new Tucson for the US market. The company also provided new information about the model, including details about the powertrain, fuel economy, and dimensions.

The new information allows us to compare the new Tucson to others in the small-SUV segment. It’s a daunting list of tried-and-true competitors: Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue, and the Toyota RAV4. The Tucson is following others in the segment with hybrid technology, standard safety features, and a bold design to help it stand out from the crowd.

Hyundai Tucson Chevrolet Equinox Ford Escape Honda CR-V Kia Sportage Nissan Rogue Toyota RAV4 Engine 2.5-liter I4, 1.6-liter I4 hybrid, 1.6-liter I4 PHEV 1.4-liter I4 turbo, 2.0-liter I4 turbo 1.5-liter I3 turbo, 2.0-liter I4, 2.5-liter I4 hybrid 1.5-liter I4 turbo, 2.0-liter I4 hybrid 2.4-liter I4, 2.0-liter I4 turbo 2.5-liter I4 2.5-liter I4, 2.5-liter I4 hybrid Power 187 hp, 227 hp, 261 hp (est.) 170 hp, 252 hp 181 hp, 250 hp, 200 hp 161 hp, 181 hp 181 hp, 240 hp 181 hp 203 hp, 219 hp Torque 178 lb-ft, N/A, N/A 203 lb-ft, 260 lb-ft 290 lb-ft, 280 lb-ft, N/A 150 lb-ft, 175 lb-ft 175 lb-ft, 260 lb-ft 181 lb-ft 184 lb-ft, N/A Transmission Eight-speed automatic, six-speed automatic Six-speed automatic, nine-speed automatic Eight-speed automatic, continuously variable transmission Six-speed automatic Eight-speed automatics continuously variable transmission Continuously variable transmission Eight-speed automatic, continuously variable transmission Combined Fuel Economy 28 mpg, 36 mpg, 70 mpge 27-28 mpg, 24-25 mpg 28-30 mpg, 26 mpg, 40-41 mpg 23-25 mpg, 23-25 mpg 23-26 mpg, 21-23 mpg 28-30 mph (est.) 27-30 mpg, 40 mpg

The new Tucson’s standard mill is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 187 horsepower (139 kilowatts) and 178 pound-feet (241 Newton-meters) of torque. A 1.6-liter hybrid and a 1.6-liter plug-in hybrid will also be available, making 226 hp (169 kW) and an estimated 261 hp (195 kW), respectively. Hybrids haven’t fully taken over the segment yet, though Ford, Toyota, and Honda offer such a powertrain. Not even the new-for-2021 Nissan Rogue offers any electrification.

Hyundai Tucson Chevrolet Equinox Ford Escape Honda CR-V Kia Sportage Nissan Rogue Toyota RAV4 Head room, F/R (inches) 40.1 / 39.5 40.0 / 38.5 40.0 / 39.3 40.1 / 39.2 39.6 / 39.2 41.1 / 39.2 37.7 / 39.5 Leg room, F/R (inches) 41.4 / 41.3 40.9 / 39.9 42.4 / 38.9–40.7 41.3 / 40.4 41.5 / 38.2 43.3 / 36.8 41.0 / 37.8 Hip room, F/R (inches) 54.5 / 53.9 54.2 / 51.7 55.2 / 53.3 55.1 / 49.5 55.6 / 54.5 54.1 / 53.4 54.3 / 47.7 Shoulder room, F/R (inches) 57.6 / 56.0 57.2 / 55.5 57.6 / 56.0 57.9 / 55.6 57.1 / 55.5 57.1 / 55.9 57.8 / 56.4 Cargo volume behind 1st/2nd row (cubic feet) 73.8 / 38.7 63.9 / 29.9 65.4 / 33.5 75.8 / 39.2 61.9 / 31.0 74.1 / 39.3 69.8 / 37.5 Infotainment screen size 8.0 inches / 10.3 inches 7.0 inches / 8.0 inches 4.2 inches / 8.0 inches 5.0 inches / 7.0 inches 7.0 inches / 8.0 inches 7.0 inches / 9.0 inches 7.0 inches / 8.0 inches Unique standard and available features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver information screen, following-distance indicator Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, rotary gear selector Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, pushbutton gear selector Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, head-up display, digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, heated rear seats Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, heated rear seats

Inside, the Tucson falls mid-pack. Its dimensions – head, leg, shoulder, and hip room – are all par for the segment. However, it does beat the competition for infotainment screen size – 10.3 inches for those who opt for the larger of the two. The Tucson’s standard is as large as the optional screens available in other models. The new Tucson also offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster as standard features.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Tucson

58 Photos

The small-SUV segment is hot with the Ford, Chevy, Nissan, Honda, and Toyota models all well on their way to becoming some of the best-selling models of 2020. The new Tucson could help Hyundai join them, though the 2022 model won’t go on sale until the spring of 2021. It’s pricing should start around $24,000 with the top trim reaching $33,000.