Toyota has added a TRD Rally trim to its Tundra lineup, based on the TRD Off-Road.

The TRD Rally gets a bunch of cool decals to highlight the company's successes in Baja rallying.

There are also a handful of useful upgrades for off-roading, like a locking differential and all-terrain tires.

If the name Ivan "Ironman" Stewart means anything to you, Toyota has a pickup truck with your name on it. The new 2025 Tundra TRD Rally celebrates Toyota's past success in Baja rallying, and while it's not a full-on F-150 Raptor-fighter, we still think it's cool. Then again, pretty much anything Toyota sticks its TRD red-orange-yellow decals on is cool.

Essentially, this is a version of the Tundra TRD Off-Road, which means you get all-terrain tires, skid plates, a locking rear differential, Bilstein dampers, and Toyota's suite of off-roading electronics. The standard TRD Off-Road 18-inch wheels get new center caps with the TRD red-orange-yellow, and those colored accents carry into the interior as well. All worthy upgrades. As with the regular TRD Off-Road, the TRD Rally is only available with the Tundra's base twin-turbo V-6, not the upgraded hybrid powertrain. It's also not available on the rear-wheel drive Tundra.

Toyota

Other updates for the 2025 Tundra are minor, if useful for pickup buyers. There's a new fully power tailgate, a wireless tow camera system, and standard massaging seats for the luxurious 1794, Platinum, and Capstone trims. The TRD Pro also gets a new exclusive color, Mudbath, a non-metallic beige that debuted on the new 4Runner. The mechanically similar Sequoia SUV gets similar upgrades, plus the addition of the 1794 trim.

Toyota hasn't released pricing for the TRD Rally yet, but we can expect it to be similar to the current TRD Off-Road. For the 2024 model year, the TRD Off-Road package adds $2,295 to crew-cab Tundra SR5 4x4s, and $2,450 double-cabs.

Let's hope Toyota offers something similar on the smaller, more-affordable Tacoma.