The 2025 GR86 is officially out in Japan where Toyota has performed a series of changes to its affordable sports car. Joining the lineup, albeit temporarily, is a new Ridge Green Limited capped at 200 units. It gets its names from the paint job and comes with bronze 18-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, and Sachs shock absorbers. Inside, the GR86 Ridge Green Limited receives exclusive black and tan upholstery.

Toyota is making changes to the regular GR86 for 2025 in the model's domestic market. The engineers have tweaked the shock absorbers and electric power steering to sharp up the rear-wheel-drive coupe. For the vehicles equipped with a manual gearbox, the engine torque control has been updated to facilitate easier blipping. In addition, the accelerator pedal provides a more direct response after making changes to the throttle control.

Should you want a GR86 with only two pedals, the automatic model is slightly more exciting to drive than before. Toyota claims that by expanding the engine-speed tolerance range during downshifting, it has widened the torque band for more readily available oomph. Elsewhere, the 2025 model year comes with new daytime running lights and a tire pressure warning system for the JDM model.

Toyota is already taking orders in Japan for the discreetly updated GR86 ahead of its launch on August 1. For the Ridge Green Limited, it's a bit complicated. The automaker expects demand to surpass the production run, so it's setting up a lottery system. Enthusiasts can express their desire to buy the special edition until July 28 at dedicated GR Garage locations in the Land of the Rising Sun. The lucky winners who will be given the opportunity to buy the cars will have to wait until October to take delivery.

The cheapest GR86 money can buy costs 3,518,000 yen, so about $22,120 at current exchange rates. The Ridge Green Limited is predictably more expensive as it'll set you back 3,897,000 yen ($24,500) for the manual version and 3,995,000 yen ($25,100) for the automatic.

In case you're wondering why some of the images show a GR86 with glorious steel wheels, that's the cup car tailored to compete in a dedicated racing series. It goes up against the equivalent Subaru BRZ cup car that was updated earlier this year.