The Best SUV of 2024 Is the Lexus GX

When the latest Lexus GX hit the market, it arrived with huge expectations. Being a Land Cruiser derivative, Lexus’s LC needed to excel in errand-running and off-road adventure, comfort and capability. It needed to be just as good at slumming to Safeway as traversing the Matterhorn. Thankfully, it’s lived up to every one of those expectations and then some.

The Lexus GX550 isn’t just the greatest SUV of 2024. It might be the greatest SUV ever.

Why The Lexus GX?

Photo by: Lexus

Specs 2024 Lexus GX550 Engine Twin-Turbocharged 3.4-Liter V-6 Output 349 Horsepower / 479 Pound-Feet Fuel Economy 15 City / 21 Highway / 17 Combined Price $69,250

This off-road-focused people-mover could win this contest on looks alone. Lexus has long-plagued its SUVs with hideous spindle grilles, but not so with the new GX. The spindle design ethos is still here, but it’s been modernized and buttoned up into a handsome, stately fascia that looks good without being too shouty. The squared-off, purposeful body is just the cherry on top.

That ethos carries similarly into the cabin. Instead of chucking all of the controls into a touchscreen and calling it a day, Lexus put serious thought into the GX’s interior, which is refreshingly packed with real, tactile buttons. Every control is easy to find and use. At the same time, the touchscreen is responsive and effortless to navigate. I wouldn’t change a thing inside this SUV.

This off-road-focused people-mover could win this contest on looks alone.

The 3.4-liter twin-turbo V-6 is smooth and unobtrusive, delivering 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque—plenty to get this 5,675-pound beast up and moving to highway speeds with ease.

Best of all, the GX is reasonably priced. Starting at $65,285 including destination, it undercuts competitors while outperforming cars double the price. Depending on your preferences, you can choose a luxury-oriented trim with things like massaging seats and 22-inch wheels, or go the off-road route and pick a trim with specialized rock-crawling tech and all-terrain tires. Either way, you’re getting an excellent all-rounder that can do just about anything, and go just about anywhere.

Runner-Up: Kia EV9

Photo by: Ralph Hermens | Motor1

Specs 2024 Kia EV9 Battery 99.8 Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion Output 379 Horsepower / 516 Pound-Feet Range 304 Miles Price $56,395

The Kia EV9 is one of the first electric three-row SUVs on the market, but it’s already a solid contender. The EV9 bests nearly every competitor in range, price, charging speed, and arguably, looks. All those elements make the EV a great option in the segment.

The rear-wheel-drive “Light” trim Kia EV9 starts at $56,395 with 230 miles of range, but the long-range version gets 304 miles for $61,395. That makes it a considerably better value than the retro-styled Volkswagen ID.Buzz, which starts at $61,545 yet can go only 234 miles on a charge. The EV9 also charges up to 235 kilowatts, which puts it at the top of its segment.

The EV9 bests nearly every competitor in range, price, charging speed, and arguably, looks.

Driving the EV9 is pleasant, too. The interior could use a little refinement in terms of its fit and finish and the ride could use a little work over high-speed imperfections, but it has tons of optional comfort features like heated and cooled seats, second-row captains’ chairs, and even a massage function for the driver.

All In all, the EV9 is a practical, spacious SUV for families looking to go electric.

— Peter Holderith, Staff Writer

Runner-Up: Mazda CX-70

Photo by: Ralph Hermens | Motor1

Specs 2025 Mazda CX-70 Engine Turbocharged 3.3-Liter Inline-Six Mild-Hybrid Output 340 Horsepower / 369 Pound-Feet Fuel Economy 23 City / 28 Highway / 25 Combined Price $41,900

Is the Mazda CX-70 just a CX-90 with one fewer row? Yes, technically. Is it weird that the CX-70 costs more than the CX-90? Sure. Does any of that matter when taking Mazda’s latest SUV at face value? Not really, because the new CX-70 is an absolutely fantastic vehicle.

As Mazda moves upmarket, this SUV feels like the first big step in that direction. The CX-70 can genuinely go toe-to-toe with luxury automakers like Audi and BMW. It's handsome as hell, lavish in the top-of-the-line Premium Plus trim, and it packs a punchy inline-six engine, which is rare for anything outside Bavaria. Or you can even get it as a plug-in hybrid.

The CX-70 can genuinely go toe-to-toe with luxury brands like Audi and BMW.

It's an excellent engine, too. With 340 horsepower at its most powerful and paired to a snappy eight-speed automatic transmission, the CX-70 is genuinely quick. And as with any Mazda, the CX-70 emphasizes driver engagement with a balanced chassis and responsive suspension. It's one of the few SUVs in this segment south of a genuine luxury car that's fun to drive.

What do you think?

At $41,900 to start, the CX-70 isn't even all that pricey (unless, of course, you consider that the CX-90 costs $39,300). A stylish design, a premium interior, and a silky inline-six engine make the CX-70 well deserving of a spot on our podium.

— Jeff Perez, Managing Editor

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