You know all the popular names in the supercar space: Bugatti, Ferrari, Pagani, Koenigsegg—the list goes on. But beyond the priciest and most popular supercars of your Instagram feeds, there are dozens of small-time manufacturers out there making amazing vehicles you might not have heard of. And they deserve some recognition.

These companies hail from countries like the Czech Republic and Switzerland, while others are based right here in the US. And just like their more popular counterparts, these vehicles offer no shortage of power and performance—with insane price tags to match, of course.

Aspark Owl

If you've read any list about the fastest, quickest, or most expensive hypercars on the planet, the Aspark Owl is probably on that list. This obscure supercar hails from Japan. The first concept was introduced in 2017 after Aspark struck a deal with Manifattura Automobili Torino in Italy to produce the rare beast. A closer-to-production prototype debuted in 2019.

The Owl is all electric and has 1,984 horsepower from four electric motors. That's good for a claimed 0-60 mph time of 1.72 seconds and a top speed of 260. Production of the hypercar kicked off in earnest in 2020 and the company has since delivered a handful of Owls to customers at a cost of around $3.1 million each.

Dallara Stradale

Dallara has a long history on the track. This company has produced race chassis for Formula 1, IndyCar, and dozens of other series since 1972. In 2017, Dallara introduced its first road car: the Stradale.

The Dallara Stradale pulls from the company's long history on track with a lightweight, minimalist design (1,808 pounds) and a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine from the former Focus RS. Here it makes 395 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, giving the car a 0-60 mph time of around 3.3 seconds. A more powerful Dallara EXP debuted in 2021 with 493 hp.

You can still buy a Dallara Stradale today, but the company produces them in extremely limited numbers. They start at about $236,000 each.

De Tomaso P72

The De Tomaso brand has been around since 1959. In the early days, the company built cars like the Mangusta and Pantera. The brand changed hands in 2014 and the new ownership quickly went to work on a supercar called the P72.

The De Tomaso P72 debuted in concept form in 2019 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It had a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 from Ford making 700 horsepower, paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The production P72 reportedly costs $850,000, but the company is facing legal troubles and hasn't officially offered it for sale yet.

Praga Bohema

The name Praga has been around since 1907. Founded in Prague, Czech Republic, it was one of the earliest automakers in the region and built its first production car, the Mignon, in 1911. The company was revived in 2011 as a race supplier, and in 2023, it introduced its first production sports car.

The Praga Bohema is a sharp-looking supercar with a Nissan GT-R V-6 under the hood. The twin-turbocharged, 3.8-liter unit produces 700 horsepower and 535 pound-feet of torque, with the Bohema tipping the scales at just 2,200 pounds. It has a reported top speed of 186 miles per hour.

Praga is currently taking orders for the Bohema, with deliveries expected in the US and UAE late in 2024, and in other regions after that. But if you want one, it won't come cheap; the Praga Bohema costs $1.4 million.

McMurtry Spierling

The McMurtry Speirling isn't as obscure as some of the other sports cars on this list, but it's still a niche vehicle from a startup that's just a few years old. The Speirling made a name for itself at the Goodwood Festival of Speed by becoming the fastest car to tackle the historic hill climb; it did it in just 39.08 seconds.

The all-electric supercar has 1,000 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in a claimed 1.4 seconds. It also has an estimated top speed of over 200 mph. The car that conquered Goodwood was just a prototype, but McMurtry will now sell you a track-only version of the Speirling for around $1.04 million.

Picasso 660 LMS

You know the name Picasso from his many works of art, but Picasso Automotive creates different art entirely. The small-time Swiss supercar maker produces the 660 LMS, an aggressive-looking sports car with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine making 660 horsepower. The 660 LMS weighs just 2,160 pounds.

Picasso started production of the 660 LMS in 2022 and planned only to build 21 units. It's unclear if the company ever reached the figure, but the 660 LMS started at $875,000 when it was new.

Radford Type 62/2

The Radford name has been around since 1948. Back then, the company was a British coachbuilder known for its restyled Bentleys and Rolls-Royces. But after sitting dormant since the late 1960s, Radford was revived in 2021 with the new Type 62-2 sports car.

Inspired by and named after the Lotus Type 62 race car from the 1970s, this new iteration has a supercharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine making up to 600 horsepower, which gives it a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and an estimated top speed of 181 miles per hour. Radford has a few different variants to choose from, but the standard version starts at around $440,000 in the US.

Rezvani Beast

Californian outfitter Rezvani is probably best known for its Jeep-based Tank SUV or its Hercules 6x6, but the company started with a sports car called the Beast. This new version is based on a C8 Corvette and has 1,000 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine. Rezvani claims a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 9.6 seconds. But wait, there’s more.

Like the Tank and Hercules models before it, Rezvani continues its militaristic theme with some features you might not expect of a supercar. It has a bulletproof body option, gas masks, thermal night vision, electrified door handles, and even a pepper spray dispenser. That’s all part of the $45,000 “007” package on top of the $485,000 asking price for the Beast.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004

James Glickenhaus has been a long-time enthusiast and collector. In 2004, he founded Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. Since then, the company has produced multiple successful race cars and a handful of road cars, including the SCG 004.

The SCG 004 is a completely street-legal supercar with a central seating position and a powerful V-8 underhood. The supercharged 6.2-liter engine makes 650 horsepower in the Stradale trim and 850 horsepower in the Competizione Stradale model. The former comes with a six-speed manual transmission and the latter has a seven-speed dual-clutch.

The base SCG 004S starts at around $480,000 while the SCG 004CS costs $627,000.

Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail

Design firm Zagato has built several obscure, limited sports cars in its long history. The latest is the Alpine A110-based AGTZ Twin Tail. And it’s stunning. Complete with a removable long-tail bumper, the AGTZ uses the A110’s same turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine likely making 249 horsepower. But Zagato will only build 19 of these spectacular sports cars and they cost €650,000 each.