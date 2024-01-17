Praga isn’t exactly a popular brand, especially in the United States. Founded back in 1907, the company was one of the largest automotive firms in Europe during the first half of the 20th century but several factors contributed to its demise in the middle of the 1960s. Now, Praga is bound to return with a new product – a supercar with a Nissan GT-R engine.

The Praga Bohema was unveiled in prototype form in November 2022 and now it is finally ready to hit the production lines. It will be handbuilt at Praga’s dedicated facility in the Czech Republic with just 89 units planned to be assembled. Each one of them will cost around $1.4 million and the first batch of customers was already given an exclusive tour of the factory.

Gallery: Praga Bohema production

5 Photos

Notably, the inaugural customers also got a taste of the Bohema's capabilities on icy Czech roads, fitted with standard Pirelli Trofeo R tires, ahead of its public debut scheduled for spring 2024. Praga says the first customer handover is planned for later this year in Europe with the vehicle featuring a unique specification to commemorate the occasion. Handovers are also scheduled for the UAE and the US later in 2024, as Praga now accepts orders for 2025 and beyond.

At the heart of the Bohema is a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 sourced from the Nissan GT-R under a supply deal between Praga and Nissan. In this application, the unit delivers 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 535 pound-feet (725 Newton-meters) of torque. The car tips the scales at below 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) and has a top speed of over 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour).

Praga says it received help from renowned race drivers during the development and tuning of the vehicle. Former F1 and IndyCar driver, Romain Grosjean, as well as Ben Collins, the former Stig, were involved in the process.