There's a new supercar maker on the block. Nilu27, a brand founded by Koenigsegg and Bugatti designer Sasha Selipanov, has just revealed its first car: the NILU. Rather than leaning into cutting-edge tech like turbocharging or hybrid assistance, this car takes the purist approach, using a naturally aspirated V-12 connected to a gated manual transmission. It even has gullwing doors.

The NILU hypercar isn't totally old-school in its approach. Underpinning the striking design is a bespoke carbon fiber monocoque, supplemented by a set of tubular aluminum-alloy subframes. The V-12, designed by New Zealand-based Hartley Engines, is a 6.5-liter 80-degree unit that Nilu27 says will "rev like an electric motor."

Nilu27

Unlike most engines, which feature intakes inside the "V" and outboard exhausts, air travel is flipped on this V-12. The individual throttle bodies are on the outside, while the exhaust exits out of the top in a "hot V" configuration. The 12-into-1 Inconel exhaust is 3D-printed to accommodate its complex shape and ends in a tri-exit tip that, according to journalist Jonny Lieberman, was inspired by a space shuttle. Exact power numbers aren't available, but Nilu27 says the V-12 will make "more than" 1000 horsepower.

Nilu says its hypercar is all about feedback. To that end, the only transmission is a seven-speed gated manual supplied by CIMA. The shifter itself uses a pole-like shift knob and features a locking mechanism to ensure the car isn't inadvertently placed into reverse, like something you'd see on a Lamborghini Countach.

What you won't find in the NILU's cabin are too many buttons. There are no buttons on the perfectly round steering wheel and no drive modes. The only screen you'll find is integrated into the rear-view mirror to improve rearward visibility. The seats are fixed, while things like the pedal box, headrest, and door mirrors are manually adjustable via billet-machined levers and switches. This car is truly all about the analog experience.

Under the skin, you'll find double-wishbone, pushrod suspension. It's supported by a set of 20- and 21-inch staggered centerlock wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. They shroud a set of carbon-ceramic brakes from—who else—Brembo.

Nilu27

Nilu says it will build 15 of these launch-edition NILU hypercars, but doesn't clarify whether they'll be street-legal. In its announcement, the company also mentions plans to build 54 "street homologated" units, suggesting the 15 launch cars will be racetrack-only weapons.

The NILU will make its public debut at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week on August 15. The first batch of prototypes and customer cars will be assembled in Irvine, California before production is moved overseas.

"We’ve been delighted and humbled by the reaction to our social media teasers alone," co-founder and COO Inna Selipanov said in a statement. "While the world is moving towards electrification, and for very good reason, we firmly believe the timelessness of these cars will not only keep them relevant but they will continue to find a place in the collections of passionate car lovers."

41 Photos Nilu27