Zagato has a lovely new car called the AGTZ Twin Tail. It pays homage to the Alpine A220 that raced at Le Mans, and it's based on the mid-engined Alpine A110 sports car. But this is more than just another lovely looking, ultra-expensive vehicle.

Like the Alfa Romeo TZ1, the Iso Rivolta GTZ, and other Zagato builds before it, the AGTZ has a shapely rear end design. But here the back end is actually removable; The Twin Tail gives you the option of a long tail look for better aerodynamics or a stocky short tail design for daily cruising. Both iterations of the Alpine-based sports car look stunning.

Zagato doesn’t say what powers the Twin Tail, but it likely retains the factory A110’s turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, rated at 249 horsepower from the factory. In the A110 the engine is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and rear-wheel drive, which helps it to 62 miles per hour in about 4.5 seconds. Zagato doesn’t say how much weight it added with the extra bodywork, either, but the base A110 weighs a scant 2,429 pounds—so it shouldn’t be much more than that.

If you’re one of the 19 lucky buyers of this beautiful bespoke Alpine, you’ll be able to pick any livery or interior color combination you like. Zagato showcases the first two cars in blue and white, as well as a third car with a handsome blue, white, and red 'tricolore' Hommage livery as a nod to the French flag.

Prices start at €650,000, and nearly half of them have already been spoken for. The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail makes its in-person world debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May.