The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser may end up claiming the title for the most efficient vehicle in its class, with a manufacturer-estimated combined fuel economy of 27 miles per gallon, a figure that appears on the Japanese company’s official US website.

First seen by TFLTruck, the Land Cruiser’s combined MPG beats most of its competitors, including the Ford Bronco Badlands, Land Rover Defender, and even the plug-hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe when considering just the gasoline part of the powertrain.

Set in motion by a hybrid drivetrain that combines a 2.4-liter inline-4 combustion engine with an electric motor mounted within the eight-speed automatic gearbox, the 2024 Land Cruiser rides on the same TNGA-F platform that underpins the Lexus GX.

With a total of 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, the inline-4 should be no slouch (Toyota didn’t provide acceleration times), but its impressive manufacturer-estimated fuel economy is what stands out now.

The Ford Bronco Badlands powered by the 4-cylinder 2.3-liter engine gets an EPA-rated combined fuel economy of 17 MPG, while the Land Rover Defender 110 with the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gets 18 MPG combined, according to the EPA. At the same time, the plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe has an EPA-rated fuel economy of 20 MPG when considering just the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine’s stats, while a full battery will return a combined economy of 49 MPGe.

At the same time, the Toyota Tacoma, which sits on the same TNGA-F platform as the new Land Cruiser, has an EPA-rated combined fuel economy of 20 MPG with the 2.7-liter 4-cylinder power plant under the hood.

In Europe and Australia, the recently revealed SUV will be available with a 2.8-liter diesel that makes 201 hp and 369 lb-ft. Moreover, a turbocharged 2.4-liter gasoline unit with 278 hp and 316 lb-ft will make its way into units sold in Western Europe and Eastern Europe, while a naturally aspirated 2.7-liter gasoline engine rated at 161 hp and 181 lb-ft will be available in Japan and Eastern Europe. However, none of these powertrains have been rated for fuel efficiency yet, so it remains to be seen how they compare to the US-bound 2.4-liter hybrid combo.

It also remains to be seen how the manufacturer estimate will compare with the official EPA rating for the North American spec, but as it stands now, it looks like Toyota has a winner on its hands, at least when it comes to MPG.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below.