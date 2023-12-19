We only get two of the four Crown models here in the United States – the Crown raised sedan and the upcoming Crown Signia SUV. At home in Japan, there's also a traditional saloon without the lift kit, and this smaller crossover dubbed Crown Sport. The latter is now getting a charging port and a potent powertrain in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Smaller than the Crown Signia, the JDM-spec Crown Sport looks like Japan's Ferrari Purosangue, especially with this red-hot paint. It sadly doesn't have a V12 under the hood but it's still pretty potent. Well, at least by Toyota standards. With a 2.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor, it offers a combined output of 302 horsepower delivered to all four wheels.

2024 Toyota Crown Sport PHEV

18 Photos

For the PHEV variant, Toyota upped the stopping power by upgrading the front brakes with 20-inch discs hugged by six-piston calipers, finished in red at both axles. It also went through the trouble of fitting paddle shifters, although we honestly can't imagine many drivers using them on a plug-in hybrid SUV. Compared to the non-plug-in hybrid Crown Sport, this new flavor has extra braces to the floor tunnel for greater body rigidity.

Since this is a plug-in hybrid, it predictably excels in terms of efficiency. Located beneath the floor in the center of the vehicle is a lithium-ion battery with enough juice for a pure electric range of 56 miles (90 kilometers). It takes 38 minutes to charge the battery to 80 percent. Factor in the gasoline tank with its capacity of 14.5 gallons (55 liters), and the vehicle will be able to cover more than 746 miles (1,200 kilometers).

It rides on large 21-inch black wheels with wider tires and benefits from an adaptive suspension with modified shock absorbers. Toyota goes as far as to say the Crown Sport PHEV delivers a "planted ride."

One neat feature is support for bidirectional charging as the 1,500W (AC 100V) external power supply function might come in handy in an emergency. It can also power a variety of devices an outdoorsy person might need out in the wilderness.

The Crown Sport PHEV costs 7,650,000 yen (about $52,900) and Toyota expects to move about 300 units each month.